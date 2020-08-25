(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has installed facilities for voluntary Covid-19 tests at sites across Germany, stepping up efforts to protect its sprawling industrial operations in light of climbing infection rates across Europe.

As many as 2,400 tests per day can be done in Wolfsburg, the home of VW’s headquarters and its largest factory. Results will be available within 24 hours, Gunnar Kilian, VW’s personnel chief, told reporters Tuesday.

“The test offering helps break infection chains quickly,” Kilian said. “A secure working environment for our colleagues remains the highest priority.”

Europe’s largest car manufacturer restarted production at the Wolfsburg plant four months ago following a six-week shutdown. The factory employs about 50,000 people and churned out more than 700,000 cars last year, almost double Tesla Inc.’s total output.

VW is setting up its own testing facilities in what it calls “walk-through containers” that have been prepared for voluntary worker checks. The company will eventually set up a total of 10 containers at sites across Germany.

After initial success containing the virus, infections in Germany are close to a four-month high, mirroring a trend across Europe. The economic fallout from shutdowns earlier this year contributed to VW’s 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) loss in the second quarter. Rivals including Renault SA and BMW AG also burned cash during the period.

The VW group employs about 470,000 people across 20 European countries, representing the majority of its global workforce of almost 665,000. The company has said it expects new-car registrations in Europe to slump by about 25% this year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.