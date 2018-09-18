(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG face a European Union antitrust probe into suspected collusion on the development and roll-out of clean emissions technology for cars.

The probe, which could lead to heavy fines, focuses on technical talks to develop selective catalytic reduction systems to reduce nitrogen-oxides emissions from diesel cars and "Otto" particulate filters for gasoline engines.

The EU said it had no indications the carmakers coordinated on illegal defeat devices to cheat regulatory testing or on developing other technology.

"These technologies aim at making passenger cars less damaging to the environment," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in an emailed statement. "If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despitethe technology being available to the manufacturers."

