(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG and powerful labor leaders have agreed an initial pact for €10 billion ($11 billion) in cost savings to help boost low returns at the company’s namesake brand.

The measures, following months of talks, target cutting personnel costs by a fifth particularly in administrative roles and offering early retirement options from the age of 57, VW said Tuesday. The company is seeking to more than double returns at the VW brand to 6.5% by 2026 to catch up to peers like Stellantis NV.

Volkswagen has already implemented a hiring freeze, laid off temporary workers and cut shifts as Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume aims to improve earnings at the long-struggling VW brand, a feat made harder by weaker-than-expected demand for EVs.

The planned steps should slash costly quickly with the company targeting savings of €4 billion already next year, it said. This includes cutting development times for new VW models from 50 to 36 months which should generate more than €1 billion in savings until 2028, alongside lower-cost digital testing and savings in procurement.

Volkswagen declined 0.6% at 3:30 p.m. in Frankfurt trading with the stock 2% lower since the start of the year. The group, which last year sold 8.2 million vehicles, is valued at just under €60 billion.

Europe’s biggest carmaker is under pressure particularly in China, where it lost its market-leading position to EV maker BYD Co. after the company’s battery-powered models didn’t cater well to local tastes for connectivity with software glitches irking customers.

Stepping up its global cost-savings plans comes after Volkswagen reported a disappointing 6.2% return on sales for the third quarter, well below a long-term goal of over 10% for the group. Central to the efforts is a plan to boost performance of the underperforming VW brand.

The pact with Volkswagen’s labor leaders is crucial for the efforts as worker representatives at major German firms make up half the seats on the company’s supervisory board and can block measures that threaten jobs or wages.

The German carmaker in March upped its current rolling five-year spending plan by 13% to €180 billion. More than two thirds of the planned investments will go into software and electric vehicles as Volkswagen tries to halt its sliding market share in China.

