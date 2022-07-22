(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess will leave the group’s management board to be replaced with current Porsche CEO Oliver Blume.

Diess will vacate his post by Sept. 1, the company said Friday. Blume, who will continue his role as the head of the Porsche brand, will be flanked by VW’s current Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz, who will assume the position of chief operating officer.

