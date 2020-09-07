VW CEO Says No Deal Cooking After Meeting Elon Musk in Germany

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess took to LinkedIn on Monday to clarify that there was no deal in the works after he met Tesla CEO Elon Musk last week in Germany.

“We just drove the ID.3 and had a chat - there is no deal/cooperation in the making,” he wrote on the social network, posting a selfie with a smiling Musk.

The two auto executives met for about two hours on Thursday evening at a small airport in Braunschweig where Musk test-drove VW’s ID.3 electric-car. Diess has praised Musk’s achievements several times in the past.

“Thanks for the visit, Elon!” Diess wrote in a separate comment on LinkedIn where he teased Musk for trying to drive the ID.3 like a sports car on the runway. “For this you should try our Porsche Taycan. Looking forward to our next meeting!”

