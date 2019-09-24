(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s two top leaders, Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, were charged with market manipulation in Germany over allegations they failed to inform investors early enough about the diesel-emission scandal.

Braunschweig prosecutors filed the indictment on Tuesday, the authority’s spokesman Klaus Ziehe said in an emailed statement. Former CEO Martin Winterkorn was also charged in the case.

With their top managers now in the firing line, Volkswagen is facing a dramatic setback in the scandal that has been haunting the carmaker since September 2015 when the company admitted that it used a software in 11 million diesel vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. The toll at the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company has reached 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in fines and other expenses so far.

The market-manipulation probe was prompted by Germany’s financial regulator Bafin, which in mid-2016 asked prosecutors to investigate Winterkorn and Diess. Three months later, Poetsch was added as a suspect. Diess was chief of the VW brand at the time and had joined the company only in July 2015, just months before the rigging became public.

To contact the reporters on this story: Karin Matussek in Berlin at kmatussek@bloomberg.net;Christoph Rauwald in Frankfurt at crauwald@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Tara Patel, Chad Thomas

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.