(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is set to receive about 288 million euros ($351 million) as part of a deal with former top executives and a consortium of insurance companies to partly compensate for the financial fallout from the diesel-emissions scandal that’s cost the carmaker more than 30 billion euros.

Directors-and-officers liability insurers will pay 270 million euros, and ex-Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn agreed to 11.2 million euros of compensation, VW said in a statement Wednesday. The deal still has to be approved at VW’s annual general meeting scheduled for the end of July.

The payments from the D&O insurance consortium and Winterkorn both represent the highest of their kind in Germany. Over a decade ago, ex-Siemens AG CEO Heinrich von Pierer paid 5 million euros in damages to his former employer.

Several former VW executives have been charged in the diesel scandal that came to light in 2015 after U.S. authorities uncovered the use of illegal engine software to cheat on emissions tests. The basis for the clawback payments was a report by law firm Gleiss Lutz, which has investigated responsibilities for the scandal on behalf of VW’s supervisory board.

Winterkorn, 74, failed to explain the use of the engine technology and didn’t ensure that questions raised by U.S. authorities were answered promptly, truthfully and completely, VW reiterated in the statement. The former chief of VW’s Audi division Rupert Stadler agreed to pay 4.1 million euros in damages, compared with 1 million euros from the brand’s former development head Stefan Knirsch and 1.5 million euros from ex-Porsche board member Wolfgang Hatz.

Ex-Audi and VW executive Ulrich Hackenberg “was not prepared to reach an agreement,” VW said, and the company is preparing legal action against one of its former top engineers.

Six years since becoming public, fallout from the biggest crisis to engulf Europe’s largest carmaker still continues. French prosecutors Wednesday charged VW with alleged deception over diesel emissions in a fresh crackdown on carmakers that’s also embroiled rival Renault SA. The company said the French charges may amount to double jeopardy after it already paid in 2018 about 1 billion euros in fines in a German case over the same alleged facts, including vehicles sold in France.

