(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG cut its proposed dividend after recording an 800-million-euro loss ($941 million) in the first half of the year, when the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered showrooms and factories in key markets.

The German manufacturer lowered its 2019 dividend to 4.86 euros per preferred share, from 6.56 euros previously, after global deliveries slumped by more than a quarter through June, the company said Thursday. Markets are expected to continue to recover in the second half of the year, it said.

“The first half of 2020 was one of the most challenging in the history of our company due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” VW Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said.

The results show the dramatic impact of the industry’s steepest slump since World War II. Europe’s largest automaker cut its full-year outlook in April, echoing peers and parts suppliers that trimmed expectations after the pandemic spilled from China to Europe and North America. While profits largely tanked during the health crisis, rivals including Daimler AG, General Motors Co. and PSA Group managed to weather the unprecedented slump better than feared.

Restoring operations to pre-crisis levels is critical for Volkswagen after it rolled out a fresh iteration of the important Golf hatchback and plans to start delivering the all-electric sibling ID.3 to customers in September. Success of the ID.3 is vital to comply with stricter emission rules in Europe and catch up with Tesla Inc, which in recent weeks zoomed past traditional manufacturers to become the world’s most valuable automaker.

VW stuck to its lowered forecast from April that global deliveries, revenue and operating profit fall “severely” this year, but the manufacturer anticipates to remain profitable on a full-year basis.

While the company seeks to more than double its market capitalization to 200 billion euros, it’s currently worth just over 70 billion euros after shares slumped by about a fifth since the beginning of the year.

