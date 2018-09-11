(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG was dealt a series of blows in the second day of hearings in a 9 billion-euro ($10.4 billion) investor lawsuit tied to the diesel emissions scandal as judges questioned some of the carmaker’s key arguments.

Presiding Judge Christian Jaede in Braunschweig took issue with VW’s longstanding claim that it put off disclosure of the U.S. diesel probe because its lawyers had said fines were unlikely to affect the share price. The judge cited an August 2015 letter by law firm Kirkland & Ellis, and said the lawyers tried to be vague and raised the issue of potential fines.

"By no means could you infer from that memo that VW could except leniency," Jaede said. "The court leans to the view that you couldn’t expect a fine that’s not material to the stock price, given that VW had concealed the manipulations for more than a year in the talks with the authorities."

Investors are claiming VW should have released information about its use of a so-called defeat device that rigged emissions tests as early as 2007. VW has calculated the scandal’s overall financial impact at 27.4 billion euros, which includes payouts to U.S. customers, states and regulators and a 1 billion-euro settlement with German prosecutors.

VW has also failed to convince the court that it kept the issue secret in order to not jeopardize the talks with the U.S. authorities, according to the judge. Such a defense is only convincing if the company had fully and swiftly cooperated with the U.S. When exactly top executives learned about it, isn’t yet clear and VW must prove it was as late as September 2015, he said.

The investors’ argument that former Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn may have known as early as 2008 about the rigging, "isn’t out of the blue," Jaede said. He cited a speech Winterkorn made in Vienna in April of 2015 about the prospects of the diesel technology in the U.S. market, saying that suggests that Winterkorn had at least looked into the details of the engines.

VW can submit more filings and convince the court about its reading of the facts, Jaede said. The court’s views are preliminary and may still change in further proceedings, he said.

