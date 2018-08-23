(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is likely to announce tech-related acquisitions this year as the world’s biggest carmaker is set to roll out digital services including a car-sharing offering, Juergen Stackmann, head of the VW namesake brand, said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

The company’s We Share program will start in the second quarter in Berlin. Stackmann said the We banner will be used for a package of services that will VW customers can access with a single sign-on. We projects will be available for both conventional autos as well as the company’s new electric cars. Digital partners to develop the lineup will be announced in coming months, with acquisitions possible “clearly before Christmas,” he said.

“Our mission is to become zero-emission, as much as we can, and this service will help us to get there,” Stackmann said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Leonard Kehnscherper in Frankfurt at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net;Chris Reiter in Berlin at creiter2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Beth Mellor at bmellor@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.