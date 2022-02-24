(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG and its majority shareholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE said Thursday they will continue to explore an initial public offering of the German manufacturer’s Porsche brand.

“The actual feasibility of an IPO depends on several different parameters as well as general market conditions,” VW said Thursday in a statement. “No final decisions have yet been taken.”

No possible time frame for a deal was provided.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.