(Bloomberg) -- A probe into Xpeng Inc.’s head of procurement won’t disrupt business or production processes, the Chinese electric-vehicle maker said, confirming a local media report of a corruption investigation at the company.

Li Feng, who is also a vice president at Xpeng, has been suspended while the investigation is ongoing, Guangzhou-based Xpeng said in a written response to Bloomberg News, adding that it was taking “normal anti-corruption action.”

Caixin, citing unidentified sources, reported that Li and several other employees were involved in the investigation. Li took charge of Xpeng’s supply-chain department in late 2022, coordinating component sourcing and seeking “alternative solutions during the pandemic lockdowns,” Caixin said.

Xpeng told Bloomberg that it “remains vigilant in identifying and rectifying any instances of corruption promptly.”

In July, Volkswagen AG said it planned to invest $700 million in Xpeng and jointly develop EVs in China, the world’s biggest car market. The German automaker will hold a 4.99% stake in Xpeng and have an observer board seat.

Representatives for VW China declined to comment on ongoing investigations.

Xpeng posted a net loss of 2.8 billion yuan ($384 million) in the quarter through June, and vowed to cut costs and improve efficiency. Founded in 2014, it still doesn’t expect to break even until 2025.

The company delivered 15,310 vehicles in September, bringing total shipments in the first nine months of 2023 to 81,443. Xpeng’s US-listed shares have rallied 70% this year, but are way off the highs of 2020, when the company was valued at about $53 billion. It’s now lower than $15 billion.

Xpeng Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer He Xiaopeng told Bloomberg in January that he would “play a stronger role and do more” at the company.

At an event in September, He said only 2 of 12 senior executives named in the company’s financial statements last year remained at their posts. Poor sales exposed problems in human resources, He said.

