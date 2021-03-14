(Bloomberg) --

Volkswagen AG plans to cut more jobs in Germany through voluntary measures such as partial retirement and buyout packages as part of its efforts to trim fixed costs, Handelsblatt reported Sunday citing a company spokeswoman.

An agreement with labor representatives could lead to as many as 5,000 job reductions and about 500 million euros ($598 million) in restructuring expenses, according to the report.

Europe’s largest automaker said in December it plans to hammer out a deal with unions by the end of the first quarter to lower costs 5% by 2023 to free up funds for electric vehicles and software operations. An existing labor deal at VW rules out forced layoffs until the end of the decade.

