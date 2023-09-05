(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s Autoeuropa plant in Portugal will suspend production due to the lack of an “essential part” from a Slovenian supplier affected by floods in August.

That component is needed to build engines, the Autoeuropa factory, located south of Lisbon, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. It will try to resume production “as soon as possible” and the plant also said it reached an agreement with workers affected by the halt.

“The factory’s management is monitoring the evolution of the situation with the support of Volkswagen Group’s purchasing, supply and logistics teams to try to reduce the production downtime,” Autoeuropa said.

VW’s Autoeuropa plant represented 1.5% of Portugal’s gross domestic product in 2022, according to the company’s website. The factory says 99% of its production is exported.

