(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG canceled plans for a partial share sale in its heavy-trucks division Traton SE, citing the current market environment.

The German carmaker will reconsider a listing, comprising the Scania and MAN brands, once markets improve, Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said Wednesday in a statement.

Shares of VW gave back most of their earlier gains. The stock was up 0.5 percent to 149.6 euros at 4:22 p.m. in Frankfurt.

The planned IPO was Volkswagen’s most tangible move so far to become less centralized and boost efficiency as part of a strategy overhaul through 2025.

