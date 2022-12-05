(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG restarted production at the carmaker’s major sites in China after halting output during the latest Covid-related lockdowns.

The German automaker has resumed operations at its joint venture plant with China FAW Group Co. in Chengdu and its factory in Changchun, a spokesperson said Monday, as the government appears to take gradual steps away from its strict policies on containing outbreaks. VW earlier suspended the Chengdu operation for over a week while stopping two of five production lines in Changchun.

Production may still be impaired at “very few sites,” the spokesperson said, adding that no closures are currently planned.

Carmakers in China have been shuttering plants as Covid restrictions cut off supply of some components, with even the closed-loop systems promoted by officials as a way to maintain manufacturing during lockdowns no longer workable.

Japanese manufacturer Honda Motor Co. halted its operations in Wuhan, central China, while extending the suspension of production at another plant producing engines for lawn mowers in Chongqing, southwest China. Chinese electric-car company Xpeng Inc. faced a similar supply challenge, and Li Auto Inc. has delayed the delivery of two models because of component shortages, the Beijing-based carmaker said last week.

Major cities in China including Guangzhou and Chengdu are easing restrictions, allowing residents to move more freely and exempting local people from presenting negative tests to enter public venues such as malls and supermarkets.

