(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess tested positive for coronavirus late last week and is continuing to work in quarantine at his home.

“He has been available for all phone calls and meetings,” spokeswoman Nicole Mommsen said by phone. Diess hasn’t experienced any symptoms “that might have prevented him from doing his job.”

Diess was given a PCR test late last week. His contacts were also tested and all were negative. The CEO is expected to be available to return to the office or resume travel next week.

