(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG marks the end of a more than two-decade-long run for the Beetle compact car on Wednesday at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. The model associated with 1960s counterculture was an instant hit when it returned to U.S. showrooms in 1998 -- sales peaked the following year and the VW brand had its best showing in the market since 1974. But VW was unable to maintain the early success, and it’s now shifting resources in Puebla to produce a new compact SUV model at the factory.

