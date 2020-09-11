(Bloomberg) --

Volkswagen AG’s MAN SE truckmaker plans to cut as many as 9,500 jobs, almost a quarter of its workforce, and potentially close three factories to improve earnings.

Plants in Steyr, Austria, as well as Plauen and Wittlich in Germany are “up for discussion,” the company said in a statement Friday. The restructuring is expected to bolster the firm’s operating result by 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

Increasing MAN’s profit margin is key for its parent Traton AG so the VW business can finance investments in new technologies like electric trucks. The division has lagged behind sister brand Scania in terms of profitability for years.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.