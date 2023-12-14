(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s software unit Cariad has agreed to cut 20% of its internal development costs annually until 2028 as it attempts to avoid forced layoffs in a major restructuring prescribed by Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume.

The struggling subsidiary will offer voluntary buyouts if the 20% target isn’t reached, according to a deal reached Thursday between management and labor representatives. A timeline for offering the buyouts hasn’t been made public, a spokesperson said.

Internal discord and project overload led to delays to key Audi and Porsche electric models, hampering Volkswagen’s ability to compete with the likes of Tesla Inc. and China’s BYD Co. Blume has made fixing Cariad a key part of his efforts to overhaul Europe’s biggest automaker.

Cariad owns stakes in some 40 companies and employs roughly 6,500 people, the bulk of them in Europe.

Rumors of job cuts have swirled at Cariad after Blume ousted the unit’s CEO in May and later flagged “significant changes” to Volkswagen’s software strategy. The manufacturer was planning to cut 2,000 jobs at Cariad as part of a restructuring to start in 2024, Manager Magazin reported last month.

Blume, who helms both VW and Porsche, said in June that Cariad would accelerate the development of its long-delayed premium software. The technology, dubbed 1.2, will underpin Porsche’s electric Macan and Audi’s Q6 e-tron that are due to hit the market in 2024.

Thursday’s deal foresees Cariad taking the lead on software governance and partnerships in addition to its software development portfolio, including the regulation of AI-driven features within the car, a spokesperson said.

Sanjay Lal, who leads Cariad’s new development hub for software-defined vehicles, will take on the role of chief software officer on Cariad’s management board from January.

