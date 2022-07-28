(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG said an improving supply-chain situation and strong demand for vehicles bode well for the second half of the year, as the carmaker reported second-quarter results that beat expectations.

Deliveries have recovered “‘noticeably” in recent weeks, pointing to improvements across the group in the battle to secure enough semiconductors and other components, the company said Thursday. While reporting robust earnings, Europe’s biggest carmaker is still reeling from the July 22 ouster of its Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess, who will be replaced by Oliver Blume, the head of the company’s Porsche brand.

“Despite all the caution in the face of the volatile market environment and geopolitical risks, we are confident that we can further accelerate the transformation,” Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz, who is becoming VW’s chief operating officer as part of the reshuffle, said in a statement.

Operating profit before special items, which included a partial reversal of hedging gains on commodity contracts, fell to 4.7 billion euros ($4.8 billion) for the three months ending June, compared with analyst forecasts of 4.1 billion euros.

The carmaker, counting four CEOs since 2015, swapped out its leader after shortcomings in its software unit delayed important models like the Porsche Macan SUV. Blume, a former Audi trainee with a strong operational track record, will also need to navigate an increasingly unpredictable business environment. While chip supplies are showing signs of improvement, Europe’s energy crisis and record inflation threaten to put off buyers.

While car demand is still outrunning supply, Volkswagen is pitching a listing of its prized Porsche brand into an increasingly gloomy economic outlook. The company has hired a dozen banks to push the share sale targeted for the fourth quarter, in what could become Europe’s largest IPO. Blume leading both VW and Porsche hasn’t thrilled potential investors already concerned about governance issues with a lack of independence for the sports-car maker from its parent company under current plans.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.