Christian Senger, the head of software at Volkswagen AG as well as a board member, will step down from both positions, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

Software problems with the carmaker’s upcoming electric flagship ID.3 car and Golf 8 models added to tensions that led to the ouster, the newspaper reported. The company declined to comment to Handelsblatt.

Senger’s departure will be the second large shakeup at the carmaker in as many weeks. The company last week replaced the top ranks of its trucks and commercial vehicles unit, forcing out the heads of the Traton SE and MAN trucks businesses.

VW had been struggling with the software for the ID.3, designed as its first car in a new generation of electric vehicles to take on Tesla Inc. The company announced in June some functions in the car will only be activated by a software patch in early 2021.

