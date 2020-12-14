(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s supervisory board disarmed a conflict that’s been brewing for weeks between its chief executive officer and key stakeholders, giving Herbert Diess a clear endorsement while granting some concessions to labor leaders.

In addition to throwing its full support behind Diess, who’s been agitating for a more comprehensive overhaul of the automaker, the board named Audi finance chief Arno Antlitz the new CFO of the group. Murat Aksel, who used to work with Diess at BMW AG, also will become purchasing chief, according to a statement.

“Herbert Diess has had a major impact on Volkswagen since 2015,” the supervisory board said in the statement, referring to the year Diess joined from BMW. “Without his commitment, the transformation of the company would not have been so consistent and successful.”

While Diess will gain two allies in top roles, VW also announced plans to produce electric vehicles in Wolfsburg, where the company is based, and maintain ownership of the Lamborghini and Ducati brands. Those commitments will please labor unions who lobbied for making electric cars at their main stronghold to safeguard jobs and blocked past efforts to sell Ducati.

The clear backing of Diess is aimed at putting an end to internal wrangling at the vast German company with a convoluted governance structure. Diess, 62, struggled to fill the CFO and purchasing openings and referred in a newspaper op-ed to there being “old, encrusted” structures for him to break up at VW headquarters. He had also pushed for an extension of his contract that ends in 2023.

Wolfgang Porsche and Hans Michel Piech of VW’s billionaire owner family said in a joint statement that it is “critically important” to them that Diess and his new management team continue to shape the company. They said the CEO has their full support to implement his strategy, including measures to improve VW’s financial results.

