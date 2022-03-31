(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG will maintain some of its production in Shanghai during the officially ordered lockdown from April 1-5, with output focused specifically around electric models.

“The safety and well being of employees is the top priority,” the automaker said in a statement Thursday. “Only employees who have volunteered for a production assignment” will be deployed and this willingness will be “compensated with a wage supplement,” according to the statement.

“At the same time, Volkswagen provides accommodation and meals on the factory premises. In this context, Volkswagen naturally ensures the highest standards of hygiene and health protection for the workforce,” the statement said.

A spokesperson said separately that production will be concentrated around VW’s MEB New Energy Plant, responsible for the carmaker’s ID series of electric vehicles.

VW’s plant in Shanghai is operated via a joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor Corp. The automaker said earlier that part of the factory would close because of the difficulty in procuring parts during the city’s lockdown. The company is also looking at ways to keep production running while pandemic restrictions are in place.

