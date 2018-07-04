(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s namesake brand is entering the car-sharing market with an electric-only offering, more than a decade after operators like U.S.-based Zipcar and Daimler’s Car2Go started their services.

Volkswagen will commence its rollout in Germany from next year before a global push a year later into major cities, the manufacturer said Wednesday in a statement. The decision could help boost demand for VW’s planned lineup of electric vehicles, with its first standalone battery car, the I.D. hatchback, due to start production next year.

“We are convinced that the car sharing market still has potential,” VW brand head of sales Juergen Stackmann said. The concept will be “covering all mobility needs from the short journey that takes just a few minutes to the long vacation trip.”

The move into car sharing is part of the world’s biggest carmaker’s push to tackle the seismic shift toward electric cars and digital services. New Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess has pledged to turn VW into a global provider of mobility beyond the manufacturing and selling of vehicles to fend off new competitors and take market share in new business areas. Audi, VW’s biggest profit generator, in May said it targets operating profit of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from new services like automated parking by 2025.

VW’s car-sharing plans, after a number of pilots, will face intense competition from established operators. Daimler’s Car2Go started to rent cars by the minute in 2008, while BMW started DriveNow in 2011, offering vehicles like the X1 SUV and Mini city cars, which can be returned anywhere within a defined area. The pair have announced plans to merge their services in a bid to gain scale and build the business into a global player.

