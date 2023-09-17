(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is planning to stop production of automobiles at its Dresden plant after more than 20 years, Automobilwoche reported.

The plant, where 6,500 of the electric ID.3 model were produced last year, will continue to operate in some capacity, and its roughly 300 workers will get other tasks, the magazine said, without revealing how it got the information.

Volkswagen said last week it’s cutting temporary workers at its Zwickau site, the main electric-vehicle factory in Germany, after a phaseout of a subsidy in the country caused demand for its EVs to drop. The fate of around 2,000 additional temporary staff remains uncertain.

