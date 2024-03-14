(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG wants European regulators to walk back emissions targets that are set to kick in next year and expose Germany’s biggest carmaker to hefty fines.

VW needs to reduce emissions by about 15% next year, according to market researcher Jato, just as EV demand in Europe is taking a hit. From 2025, automakers in the EU have to lower the amount of CO2 emitted across new vehicle fleets, a task that will be even tougher because of a new measuring standard more closely aligned with actual driving conditions.

“It doesn’t make sense that the industry has to pay penalties when the framework conditions for the EV ramp up aren’t in place,” VW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said during the company’s annual results presentation. “Depending on the framework we have in the different markets, it’s important to adjust the CO2 targets, and to think what is realistic.”

Carmakers are feeling the strain from the cooling EV shift with new buyers getting harder to win over as incentives fall away and vehicle prices remain high. Stellantis NV CEO Carlos Tavares in January warned the rush to offer affordable electric vehicles will end in a “bloodbath” because of high production costs.

VW on Wednesday revealed plans to roll out 30 new models across the group this year to add sales momentum, many of which will be electric. But shifting EVs is tougher with consumers holding back in light of high interest rates and a sluggish economy. In Germany, Europe’s biggest market, battery-car sales have plummeted after the government cut subsidies altogether.

European carmakers’ average-fleet CO2 emissions will be subject to tougher Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) regulations from 2025, replacing New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) rules — for which they’re compliant at 95 g/km. Volkswagen needs to lower its 2025 emissions by about 15%, based on analysis from JATO. The task has been made harder by falling government subsidies and increased competition from China. Failure to comply with the new rules will trigger a €95 fine for every vehicle registered in the EU, multiplied on an annual basis by each CO2 g/km above the target.

While Europe’s EV sales are still rising, the trajectory of the shift has veered off course, spreading uncertainty for buyers as well as an industry that has sunk billions of euros into the shift.

For next year, VW and other carmakers can pool their fleet with battery-only carmakers such as Tesla Inc. to help reach their target, though that’s costly too. The US carmaker has raked in almost $9 billion since 2009 from carmakers needing help to meet emissions standards.

Blume said pooling was an option for VW, as well as incentives to avoid the “CO2 payments we would have in ‘25” while also betting on their product offensive.

Citigroup downgraded expectations for the EU after the share of EVs of total deliveries shrank last month. For this year, EVs are set to make up 15.5% of sales, down from 18%, according to analyst Harald Hendrikse. Citi also cut its 2025 forecast by three percentage points to 18%.

The EU plans to phase out new sales of fuel-burning cars by 2035, with some caveats for synthetic fuels. In 2026, policymakers will assess the pace of transition and its feasibility for consumers. Charging infrastructure gaps and high vehicle prices remain the key hurdles for the ambitious climate-friendly policy that is remaking the business case for the region’s storied auto leaders such as Renault, BMW and Mercedes.

“The EV transition was always going to be cyclical and not a straight line,” Blume told journalists Wednesday, adding he wants the EU to stick with ending combustion-engine car sales by 2035. “We need planning certainty — it’s not helpful to have discussions to change course just when there’s a bit of headwind.”

