(Bloomberg) -- Scout Motors Inc., an electric truck and SUV brand backed by Volkswagen AG, plans to build a $2 billion factory in South Carolina, its first production facility.

The plant, due to open in 2026, will eventually pump out 200,000 battery-powered vehicles and employ about 4,000 workers, Scout said Friday in a statement. The company picked a site about 20 miles north of Columbia in an area that’s attracting EV and battery investment.

VW last year formally revived the Scout brand, which was sold from 1960 to 1980 by International Harvester, in hopes of making a dent in the US market that has foiled the German automaker for decades. VW acquired the brand when it purchased Navistar in a deal that closed in 2021.

The “next generation trucks and rugged SUVs” Scout said it will produce at the factory will be built on a new electric platform. They will take aim at American stalwarts like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, as well as newcomers like Rivian Automotive Inc.’s RS1 electric SUV.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.