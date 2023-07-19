(Bloomberg) -- Wagamama-owner The Restaurant Group flagged strong demand from customers, especially those dining in, since the start of the year — even after a heatwave dented footfall in late May and June. That’s as Britain’s inflation rate cooled more than expected to the lowest level in more than a year.

In The City

Restaurant Group Plc: The Wagamama restaurant chain saw revenue rise 5% year to date, with sales from customers dining in up 10%.

At the same time, The Restaurant Group is on track to shut 35 of its leisure sites by the end of the financial year. The business had been the most impacted by by the current cost-of-living pressures, according to the company

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc: Trading in shares on the retail investment platform in the three months through June was 11% lower than the previous quarter and 12% down on the prior year amid low investor confidence “with cost-of-living issues, rising interest rates and market volatility impacting deal volumes,” the company said.

UK CPI: Britain’s inflation rate cooled more than expected to the lowest level in more than a year, a sign that soaring interest rates may be starting to curtail the worst wage-price spiral in the Group of Seven nations.

The Consumer Prices Index was 7.9% higher than a year ago in June, a sharp drop from the 8.7% reading in May

The pound weakened, and investors pared back bets on a further sharp surge in interest rates

In Westminster

The UK has secured a £4 billion commitment from Tata Group to build a battery plant supplying a new range of electric Jaguar and Land Rover models. The investment “will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles, helping to grow our economy in clean industries of the future,” Rishi Sunak said in a statement Wednesday.

The decision marks a significant win for the government and auto industry, which has been struggling to compete with green-technology incentives in the US and European Union.

Keir Starmer, meanwhile, took to the stage with Tony Blair — a first symbolic embrace of the last man to win a general election for the party almost two decades ago.

In Case You Missed It

The number of profit warnings issued by UK-listed companies rose for the seventh consecutive quarter from April to June, marking the longest streak since the global financial crisis.

Former Revolut employees are launching Britain’s first energy supplier in two years, a sign that a more stable market is helping new companies make inroads in the industry.

Finally, a trip to the restaurant that sits atop the No. 1 Poultry office block in London’s financial district offers a chance to experience firsthand the Tale of Two Cities that’s upending the commercial real-estate market.

Looking Ahead

Investors are bracing for a busy day of corporate updates tomorrow, including a production report from Anglo American Plc and fresh third-quarter numbers from low-cost carrier EasyJet Plc.

The airline is expected to have carried around 23.9 million passengers in the period, according to a consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with 22 million in the same quarter a year ago.

“The optimisation of EasyJet's network is bearing fruit as the company gets a tailwind from the travel recovery, consumers trading down to budget airlines,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Conroy Gaynor writes. Yet, French air traffic control and other strikes remain risks, he adds. Almost 2,000 EasyJet flights that were due to depart from the London Gatwick hub this summer have been cancelled.

