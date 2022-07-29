(Bloomberg) --

Colleen Rooney has been cleared of high-profile libel allegations, in London’s glitziest trial of the year that became known as the “Wagatha Christie” case.

A London judge ruled that Rooney did not defame Rebekah Vardy, after she publicly accused her fellow footballer’s wife of selling private Instagram posts to a UK tabloid newspaper following a DIY “sting operation.”

The seven-day trial in May captivated British media and the public as lurid details about fellow celebrities and colorful tabloid stories were pored over. The pair battled over betrayal, reputation, and secret media deals in an often rancorous showdown that at times resembled a reality TV show played out inside London’s Victorian Gothic courthouse.

Judge Karen Steyn ruled Vardy knew that her agent, Caroline Watt, was providing content from Rooney’s private social media account to journalists and “condoned this behavior.”

She was “actively engaging in it by directing Ms. Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screen shots of Ms Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt,” Steyn said in the written ruling dismissing the claim.

The judge also ruled that it was likely Watt “deliberately dropped her phone in the sea” to hide Whatsapp text messages from legal scrutiny and there was significant parts of Vardy’s evidence that were “not credible.”

Vardy sued Rooney after she crafted a “whodunnit” post to her one million Instagram followers claiming she’d been posting fake photos and had revealed Vardy out as the leaker. Rooney was then given the nickname “Wagatha Christie” as a portmanteau of her Agatha Christie style sleuthing skills and status as a “WAG” -- wife and girlfriend -- of a footballer.

“This is a case that should never have gone to trial,” said David Allen Green, a lawyer and legal commentator, in a blog post. “That the legal costs will be very high – and to many obscenely astronomical – also does not reflect well on our legal system.”

