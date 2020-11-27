Wage boost to some Manitoba front-line workers as COVID-19 spreads into shelters

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government plans to provide a wage top-up to people who work in group homes, homeless shelters and personal care homes as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson says the $35-million wage support program is to provide an extra $5 an hour to about 20,000 front-line workers for two months.

Only workers making less than $25 an hour can apply.

There's been surge of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba over the last few months and the province has bought in significant restrictions, including mandated masks in indoor public spaces and the closure of restaurants and bars.

Stefanson says the spread of infections in homeless shelters, group homes and other services is putting stress on front-line staff.

She says there are infections among workers and participants in 16 disability service agencies.