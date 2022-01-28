Wages Are Surging in Miami, But Just So-So in Atlanta as the Rebound Diverges

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. labor markets are hot, but some are much hotter than others.

In Miami, annual wage growth was 6% last month. In Atlanta, pay was growing at barely half that pace, with a 3.1% increase. That’s just one of the geographical gaps highlighted in the latest Employment Cost Index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The varying pace of pay raises adds another headache for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as he seeks to follow through on a promise to raise interest rates “without threatening the labor market.” The Fed is seeking to rein in inflation which, like wages, also diverges significantly by region.

The ECI, which is reckoned to be the least-volatile and highest quality indicator of labor costs, rose 4% from a year earlier in December, the most in two decades. For private-sector workers, wages -- excluding benefits and other compensation -- rose 5%. Both numbers are lower than the 7% increase in consumer prices last year, suggesting most Americans saw their real incomes decline.

Miami Heat

In March 2020 when Covid-19 was declared a national emergency, wages in Atlanta and Phoenix -- two cities with strong economies in recent years, and relatively high levels of pandemic inflation -- were growing at around the same pace. They’ve since diverged, with pay hikes cooling in Atlanta and accelerating in Phoenix.

Aside from Atlanta, San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland was the only one of the 15 large metro areas tracked by the BLS to see wage growth slow since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile Miami, which had the smallest pay increases in as of March 2020, now has the biggest. It also has an unemployment rate of 1.4%, the lowest on record since 1990 -- showing how tight labor markets are driving wage growth.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.