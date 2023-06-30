(Bloomberg) -- Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who staged an unsuccessful mutiny to replace Russia’s military leadership, is winding down his Russian media operations, Izvestia newspaper reported, citing an unidentified source.

Prigozhin fired all staff from his media outlets, part of a group called “Patriot,” according to the report. Access to websites belonging to the group has been blocked in Russia by the communications regulator, the newspaper said.

The US has accused Prigozhin of running a “troll factory” that sought to influence the 2016 presidential election. The newspaper didn’t report on the status of that group.

Neither Prigozhin’s press service nor the Roskomnadzor watchdog agency replied to requests for comment.

Izvestia newspaper is controlled by sanctioned billionaire Yury Kovalchuk, a long-time ally of President Vladimir Putin.

