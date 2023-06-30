(Bloomberg) -- African nations where the Wagner private military company operates should decide themselves on whether to continue their cooperation, following a weekend mutiny against Russia’s military leadership that ended with the mercenary group’s leader agreeing to leave the country, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The top Russian diplomat commented at a televised briefing Thursday amid uncertainty about the future of Wagner’s role inside Russia and abroad, after an unsuccessful revolt, which Lavrov called a mere incident. Wagner has significant operations in Mali and the Central African Republic. In July, President Vladimir Putin will host a Russia-Africa summit, and more than half of the continent’s leaders are expected to attend in person, Lavrov said.

“There are direct agreements between governments of African countries and Wagner private military company,” Lavrov said. “The fate of these agreements between African countries and Wagner PMC will be decided primarily by the governments of the relevant countries and depending on their interest in continuing such cooperation on providing security to the authorities.”

