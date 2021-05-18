(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor lead times, the gap between ordering a chip and taking delivery, increased to 17 weeks in April, indicating users are getting more desperate to secure supply, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group.

The industry and its customers watch lead times as an indicator of the balance between supply and demand. A lengthening of the gap indicates that buyers of semiconductors are more willing to commit to future supply to avoid a recurrence of shortfalls. Analysts track these numbers as a harbinger of hoarding that can lead to the accumulation of too much inventory and sudden declines in orders.

“Elevated lead times often compel ‘bad behavior’ at customers, including inventory accumulation, safety stock building and double ordering,” Susquehanna analyst Chris Rolland wrote in a note Tuesday. “These trends may have spurred a semiconductor industry in the early stages of over-shipment above true customer demand.”

The current level of 17 weeks climbed from the 16-week level Rolland had previously said was the top of the “danger zone” and marks a fourth consecutive month of “sizable” expansion, he wrote.

Lead times for some products, such as power management chips, expanded by as much as four weeks in April from the prior month. Industrial microcontrollers order lead times extended by three weeks, some of the steepest increases Rolland has seen since he began tracking the numbers in 2017, he wrote.

