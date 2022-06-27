(Bloomberg) -- Anyone waiting for the European Central Bank’s first interest-rate hike in more than a decade will now have to stay patient for another 30 minutes.

The Governing Council’s next decision and future announcements will be released half an hour later than previously, at 2:15 p.m. Frankfurt time, according to a statement released on Monday. President Christine Lagarde’s usual press conference will also be pushed back by 15 minutes -- to start at 2:45 p.m.

Lagarde and her colleagues have touted the upcoming meeting on July 21 as the moment when they will enact liftoff for rates, with a quarter-point increase likely to transpire for the first time since 2011.

A central bank spokesperson, who called the change a “minor technical adjustment,” didn’t comment on the motive.

Possible reasons might include the need for more time to prepare communications after any decisions, or the wish to avoid a customary clash of the president’s opening statement with the release of US economic data, which often occurs at 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Alternatively, perhaps officials simply want a longer lunch break.

The narrowing of the window between the decision announcement and the press conference to only 30 minutes, from 45 minutes previously, aligns the ECB with the practice of some global counterparts including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

The change is the most significant in the ECB’s scheduling of its formal interractions with markets since the decision in 2014 to cut down on the number of policy decisions from a monthly occurrence to roughly one announcement every six weeks. That took effect in 2015 and remains in place.

