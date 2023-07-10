(Bloomberg) -- Waitrose shoppers in London will be able to order groceries on the Uber Eats app from Tuesday, the upmarket retailer said.

Five stores in the capital will start the tie-up, which will be rolled out to 200 branches across the UK by the end of August.

James Bailey, Waitrose’s executive director, said it was keen for “more and more people to enjoy the quality and taste of Waitrose products as and when they want it.”

Waitrose is already available on Deliveroo, while Uber Eats also has partnerships with supermarkets including J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc.

The move comes at a time of intense food price inflation in the UK, where supermarkets have rejected accusations of profiteering by Members of Parliament. Pledging to help cash-strapped customers, Waitrose — which is part of the John Lewis Partnership Plc — announced its second round of price cuts last month on over 200 products. Discount retailers such as Aldi and Lidl have grown their market share as many Britons struggle with a generational cost-of-living crisis.

