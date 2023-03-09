Walcher Liquidates Liechtenstein Bank After Less Than Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- Guenther Walcher, the real estate investor and associate of Cevdet Caner, is liquidating a small bank in Liechtenstein that he acquired less than two years ago.

Shareholders agreed on a voluntary liquidation of the lender, known as Bank Alpinum until it was renamed Sora Bank in December, after efforts to restore profitability failed, the firm said on its website.

Liechtenstein’s regulator FMA said Sora’s banking license has lapsed as a result, according to a separate statement. FMA is supervising the liquidation.

Walcher, whose investment firm Aggregate Holdings SA was a major backer of German landlord Adler Group SA, bought a majority in Bank Alpinum in September 2021, just before short seller Fraser Perring accused Adler being a “hotbed of fraud.” The allegations, which also targeted Caner, sent shares of the landlord tumbling.

Aggregate lost much of its Adler stake in a margin call following the report, and has been selling assets to reduce debt. Last year, Aggregate named Caner as chief executive officer.

