Wales will allow non-essential shops to re-open on Monday, as coronavirus transmission is in decline, the devolved government said, announcing measures that already apply in neighboring England.

“Given the progress we have made, we are able to take some additional cautious steps to further unlock our society and economy,” First Minister Mark Drakeford said in a statement on Friday. “This includes more retailers being able re-open their businesses, as long as they take measures to minimize the risk to their staff and to the customers who visit their stores.”

From Monday the housing market can also start up again, outdoor sports courts can re-open, and places of worship allow people in for private prayer, so long as social distancing is maintained in all instances, the Welsh administration said.

Separately, the U.K. government announced it’s extending measures to protect high street businesses from eviction until the end of September.

Regulations will be laid under legislation to ensure no business can be forced from its premises if it misses a rental payment over the next three months, the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government said in a statement. A new voluntary code of practice has also been developed jointly with leaders of hospitality, retail and property sectors, it said.

