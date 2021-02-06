(Bloomberg) -- The Wales government is said to have asked Hitachi Ltd. to let it take over the Horizon nuclear project as a caretaker until there’s a new investor, the Times of London reported.

Authorities want to acquire the project on Anglesey as well as its employees, following a decision by Hitachi last year to end plans to build nuclear power plants in the U.K., the paper reported, without saying where it got the information.

Hitachi is seeking a “significant sum” for the land, making it a hurdle, the paper said, adding the project will be shut down at the end of March.

The Welsh government said to the paper that it won’t comment on speculation but will “continue to discuss potential ways forward with both Hitachi and Horizon.”

