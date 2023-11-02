(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is trimming employee bonuses amid a broader push to reduce expenses at the drugstore giant.

Walgreens corporate employees and support center workers won’t get bonuses, and pharmacy and store managers will be eligible for partial payments, a Walgreens spokesman said Friday. Staff at VillageMD, the primary-care provider majority owned by Walgreens, will see similar cuts, with most getting no bonuses and clinic staff who see patients getting reduced amounts, according to a memo to staff viewed by Bloomberg.

The primary-care unit plans to resume bonuses in 2024 as finances improve, VillageMD Chief Executive Officer Tim Barry said in the memo dated Nov. 1. Representatives of VillageMD didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Changes to bonuses at Walgreens were first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business.

Walgreens is in cost-cutting mode and has brought on new CEO Tim Wentworth to attempt to turn around the business. It’s seeking $1 billion in savings in an effort to shore up its finances. While it’s invested heavily in building out health-care assets in recent years, the focus has shifted to streamlining those operations.

The company first invested in VillageMD in 2020 and took a majority stake the following year. In 2022, VillageMD acquired Summit Health-CityMD in an $8.9 billion deal. At one point, it aimed to have 1,000 clinics in Walgreens stores by 2027.

Evaluating Footprint

VillageMD has 680 clinics and employs more than 20,000 people, according to its website. Walgreens said Oct. 12 that it’s evaluating VillageMD’s footprint and plans to exit five markets and about 60 clinics in the coming fiscal year.

Walgreens’ US health-care segment, which includes VillageMD, posted an adjusted operating loss of $566 million in the 12 months through Aug. 31 on sales of about $6.6 billion. Walgreens aims to have it roughly break even before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in fiscal 2024.

VillageMD’s contributions to employee retirement funds will become a yearly “discretionary match” based on business performance, according to the memo. The company previously matched 4% of contributions for each pay period. VillageMD is also cutting other expenses including for travel, outside vendors and holiday parties, according to the memo.

Walgreens isn’t cutting retirement benefits, the spokesman for the drugstore chain said.

Walgreens stock rose 2.4% at 12:26 p.m. in New York. The shares had lost about 42% of their value since the year began through Thursday’s close.

(Updates story published Nov. 2 with new information about bonus cuts for Walgreens employees.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.