(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Co-Chief Operating Officer Alex Gourlay will exit the company and Ornella Barra will assume the role of chief operating officer international, Walgreens said Friday.

Gourlay will leave his post May 17 and serve as a senior adviser to Walgreens’s new chief executive officer Rosalind Brewer until the end of the year. At that point, he will leave the company and return to the U.K., Walgreens said in a regulatory filing.

Barra will continue to oversee operations of Walgreens’ international businesses, the company said. She will assume that role April 30 and report directly to Brewer.

Gourlay has been in his current role since 2016. He joined Walgreens following its merger with Alliance Boots. He worked with Pessina for years and was considered a possible successor.

