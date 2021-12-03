(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. gained after Sky News reported that the pharmacy company is exploring a sale of its U.K. Boots chain.

Shares of the company rose as much as 4.2% on Friday in New York after the report, which said Walgreens is lining up Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise it on a review of options for the U.K. business that could include a sale of the unit next year.

A representative for Walgreens didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walgreens has been shifting toward expanding into other health-care businesses in recent months, as drugstores face increased competitive pressure from Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers. In October, it agreed to invest $5.2 billion in primary-care provider VillageMD, doubling its stake in the company.

