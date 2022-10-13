(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares rose the most in six months after the drug-store chain’s annual forecast buoyed investors’ hopes and fiscal-fourth quarter results were better than expected.

Fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings will be $4.45 to $4.65 a share, the company said Thursday in a statement, while analysts had estimated $4.51 a share. Quarterly profit of 80 cents a share beat the average estimate of 77 cents, and revenue of $32.4 billion edged out Wall Street expectations. The shares rose as much as 6.4% in New York, their biggest intraday gain since April 13.

The forecast bodes well for Chief Executive Officer Roz Brewer’s move deeper into health care, as the chain adds primary-care centers to US locations and partners with health insurers. Earlier this week Walgreens said it’s acquiring the remainder of CareCentrix, and that John Driscoll, CEO of the provider of post-acute and home care, will become president of Walgreens’ US health-care unit.

Walgreens has also been investing in pharmacy staff after facing a labor shortage during the pandemic. Last fiscal year, the company spent $190 million on pharmacy staff, primarily in premium pay and bonuses. The company will spend another $265 million on pharmacy workers this year, Brewer said on a call with investors and analysts.

Although investors understood that the company was facing headwinds from currency and reduced demand for Covid services, the guidance takes some pressure off the stock, said Jonathan Palmer, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. The 2023 view is “much better than feared,” Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson said in a note to clients.

While overall US pharmacy sales fell, same-store retail pharmacy sales increased 1.6% from last quarter as Covid vaccinations continued to bring US consumers to Walgreens drugstores. That’s a contrast with rival drug chain Rite Aid Corp., which said late last month that its revenue for the same quarter fell from last year due to waning demand for Covid-related services and weak front-end sales.

The international segment saw sales of $5.1 billion, down 6.6% from the year-ago quarter and below analysts’ expectation of $5.5 billion. Investors will be paying close attention to the international business after the company halted the sale of the UK-based Boots pharmacy chain, expected to bring more than $6 billion, earlier this year after failing to get the desired value.

Inflation Concerns

With US core inflation advancing to the highest since 1982, company executives addressed some concerns surrounding the worsening economic landscape on the call. Walgreens differs from some rival retailers in that its front-of-store retail is more often closer to consumers and thus insulated from factors like gas prices, said Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe.

“When gas prices are high, people don’t travel as much to a Walmart,” he said on the call. “They go to a Walgreens.”

Americans are also increasingly concerned about health in the wake of the pandemic, Brewer said on the call. She cited a recent McKinsey study showing that about 50% of US consumers report wellness as a top priority in their day-to-day lives, a significant rise from 42% two years in 2020.

“Consumers are expressing uncertainty about the future and seeking value,” said Brewer. “At the same time, we know that health and wellness will always be a priority, and increasingly so after Covid-19.”

