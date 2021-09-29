(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. drugstore chain has discussed a deal with Arlington, Virginia-based Evolent, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that Walgreens will decide to move forward with an offer to buy the company, the people added.

Evolent rose 18% at 1:46 p.m. in New York Wednesday before trading was paused, giving the company a market value of about $2.8 billion.

A representative for Walgreens declined to comment. A representative for Evolent didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Evolent runs a platform that helps providers like hospitals and doctors manage their costs. It also seeks to equip them to transition to a so-called value-based care model, under which doctors and hospitals are reimbursed for the quality of care they provide, rather than the amount.

Activist investor Engaged Capital disclosed a nearly 10% stake in Evolent in August 2020 and pushed it to explore ways to create value, including through a partial or full sale. Engaged won a settlement with the company that led to the creation of new committee charged with improving investor returns.

