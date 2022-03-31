(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares slid Thursday after second-quarter earnings soundly beat Wall Street estimates, yet the drugstore chain left its annual forecast unchanged.

Walgreens reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 a share Thursday, compared with the $1.37 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, and the company affirmed its annual forecast of adjusted earnings per share growth in the low single digits. The shares slid as much as 4% before U.S. markets opened.

Covid gave Walgreens a much-needed boost this fiscal quarter, and is likely to continue to contribute to the company’s growth as omicron’s highly transmissible BA.2 strain spreads across the country. Holding the annual forecast at the current level implies a second-half performance well below the current consensus, analysts at Evercore ISI said in a note.

The report raises questions about “the back half outlook (what is the current assumption for 2nd Covid boosters?) as well as the jumping off point to FY23,” the Evercore analysts said.

In the quarter, health and wellness product sales rose 43%, led by at-home Covid tests and cough, cold and flu products, Walgreens said. The company administered 11.8 million vaccines and 6.6 million tests in the period.

The chain’s international business saw sales of $5.56 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter and below the $5.68 billion analysts expected. The company recently began a strategic review of its Boots chain of U.K. drugstores and said it remains in progress.

The newly formed Walgreens Health Unit posted revenue of $527 million. Walgreens wants to dive deeper into health care, eyeing the addition of primary-care centers to its U.S. stores and partnerships with health insurers.

