(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine signup page couldn’t be accessed by some users Tuesday as people rushed to secure an appointment.

Clicking the link to search for a shot turned up an “updates in progress” message Tuesday morning. The page then appeared to work until a user clicked on “sign in” and received an error message saying the service is currently unavailable.

The online scheduler was temporarily down because of an influx of user volume and the drugstore chain expects to have it back up “momentarily,” Walgreens spokeswoman Kelli Teno said in an email.

The problems came just days before Walgreens is set to expand Covid-19 immunizations across the U.S. through a federal program that will send 1 million doses of vaccines to almost two dozen pharmacy chains.

Some people who said they were trying to use the Walgreens site expressed frustration on social media Tuesday about not being able to access it.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.