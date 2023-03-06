(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said it will dispense the abortion pill mifepristone in every state where it’s legal after facing harsh criticism over its stance on the medication.

The drugstore chain said once it’s certified by the US Food and Drug Administration it will sell the drug as permitted by federal and state laws as part of its “commitment to the communities in which we operate,” according to a statement Monday. It didn’t clarify whether it would reverse its decision not to sell the medication in 20 Republican-led states where leaders objected to the company’s plans.

“We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so,” Walgreens said in its statement. “Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do.”

The Deerfield, Illinois-based chain came under fire after saying last week it wouldn’t sell mifepristone in Texas, Georgia and other states in response to a joint letter from their attorneys general warning of possible legal consequences. California’s Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday the state would stop doing business with Walgreens, accusing its executives of cowering to “extremists.”

The nation’s biggest pharmacy chains announced in January that they planned to seek US certification to sell the pills used in medication abortion after the FDA loosened restrictions on where the drugs could be dispensed. Previously, they could be distributed only in health-care settings.

