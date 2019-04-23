Walgreens Will Raise the Age for Buying Tobacco Products to 21

(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said it will lift the age for purchasing all tobacco products in its drugstores to 21 as of Sept. 1.

“We’ve seen positive results from other recent efforts to strengthen our policies related to tobacco sales, and believe this next step can be even more impactful to reduce its use among teens and young adults,” Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president of operations, said in a statement Tuesday.

Walgreens has come under fire from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which in February said the chain was the “top violator” among large pharmacy chains of selling tobacco products to minors. The FDA has called the recent surge in youth vaping a health epidemic.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants Congress to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products, including vaping devices, to 21 from 18 nationwide. Some states have already raised the age limit.

