Mar 6, 2024
Walker, McDowell Head to Runoff in North Carolina House Primary
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mark Walker and Addison McDowell are heading to a runoff in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s redrawn 6th Congressional District, AP reports.
It takes at least 30% of the vote to win the primary and avoid a runoff. The seat is currently held by Democrat Kathy Manning, who is not running again following redistricting.
--With assistance from Greg Giroux.
