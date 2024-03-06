(Bloomberg) -- Mark Walker and Addison McDowell are heading to a runoff in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s redrawn 6th Congressional District, AP reports.

It takes at least 30% of the vote to win the primary and avoid a runoff. The seat is currently held by Democrat Kathy Manning, who is not running again following redistricting.

